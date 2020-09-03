NC House, Senate approves $1B federal virus relief package

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — House Bill 1105, also known as Coronavirus Relief Act 3.0 is now headed to Governor Roy Cooper’s desk after passing the North Carolina House and Senate.

The $1.1 billion proposal seeks to spend more than $900 million in funding left over from the $4 billion sent by Congress as part of the CARES Act.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Senate passed the COVID-19 relief bill, 44-5. Thursday morning, the House passed the bill 104-10.

The Senate and House voted for the package, which includes giving direct payments of $335 for parents.

The GOP package also includes money for coronavirus testing, tracing and personal protective equipment.

Funds would raise weekly unemployment benefits by $50 and give Election Day poll workers another $100.