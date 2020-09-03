North Carolina veteran quits job over American flag face covering

HAVELOCK, NC (WTVD) — An Air Force veteran said he quit his job in Havelock, North Carolina, when he was told he could not wear an American flag face covering.

Havelock is a military town. It’s the home of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, the world’s largest Marine Corps air station, and it’s located about 40 miles from Camp Lejeune.

So Gary Dean, 69, was shocked by what he saw as an anti-American policy at the Food Lion where he worked.

“Apparently corporate came down and said ‘Somebody was offended by the image of the American flag on the face covering,'” Dean said.

Dean had been wearing the patriotic face covering for months without issue. He said when he was told to take it off, he couldn’t just quietly abide by the new rule.

“As a veteran, my dad being a World War II hero, my best friend killed in Vietnam, out of respect for them I can’t just say no, I’ll take my flag and put it in my pocket,” Dean explained. “I had to quit, out of principle.”

