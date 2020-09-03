Officials: Man bought more than 560 sneakers with fake card

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina man who purchased more than 560 pairs of high-end sneakers using a counterfeit credit card has been sentenced to prison.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a news release 36-year-old Charles Vincent Brown was sentenced last week to 51 months in prison.

Authorities say Brown, Robert Nathaniel Johnson III and others used a stolen credit card number to create the counterfeit cards in 2018.

The release says those cards were used to purchase more than $250,000 in merchandise from different stores.

Investigators seized the sneakers and other items when they searched Brown’s apartment.

Johnson has been convicted on fraud charges.