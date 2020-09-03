Panthers owner frustrated over not having fans at NFL opener

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — Panthers owner David Tepper expressed frustration with government officials over not allowing fans in the stadium for the team’s Sept. 13 home opener against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Tepper said Wednesday that he’ll continue to have conversations with North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and other politicians about bringing in a limited number of fans into Bank of America Stadium for future home games this season.

- Advertisement -

As of now, North Carolina is operating at Phase 2.5 of its COVID-19 recovery plan, which prohibits mass gatherings or more than 50 people.

Tepper said he thinks the team can host a limited number of fans at Bank of America Stadium safely.