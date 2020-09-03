Police: North Carolina woman killed by stalking suspect

HIGH POINT, NC (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man accused of stalking a coworker shot the woman to death then killed himself.

High Point police say 23-year-old Brooklyn Williams and 27-year-old Andre Cousiamono both died of gunshot wounds to the head Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say officers were called to a home after someone reported seeing two bodies on the porch.

The two weren’t involved in a romantic relationship and were described as coworkers.

Records show that Cousiamono was arrested last month on outstanding warrants for felony stalking and cyberstalking.

Police said he also had pending charges of stalking, communicating threats and harassing phone calls from incidents involving Williams.