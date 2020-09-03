Prosecutors charge 19 in North Carolina with voter fraud

GREENSBORO, NC (AP) — Federal prosecutors in North Carolina have announced voter fraud charges against 19 non-citizens accused of illegally casting a ballot in 2016.

Each defendant voted in a federal election in 2016, and one defendant also voted in 2018, according to a news release Wednesday from the office of U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin.

In some instances, the defendants were also charged with related offenses such as making a false statement.

Brief charging documents provided few details about the allegations against any of the defendants.

Many did not have an attorney listed in court records.