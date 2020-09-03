Two suspects face death penalty in murder of UNCW student

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Two men will face the death penalty for allegedly killing a UNCW student back in March.

Christopher Stewart, a UNCW student and veteran, was found dead at Miller’s Pond Park in Rocky Point on March 27.

Myasia Morange, Brandon Chambers, and Raymond Brooks Jr. were all charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The District Attorney’s Office says both Chambers and Brooks are facing the death penalty.

Arrest warrants revealed they allegedly stole $1,500 from Stewart plus his phone and keys.

The warrants state they beat Stewart with a three-foot-long metal pole.