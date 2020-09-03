What Did We Miss? Pilots at LAX report seeing a man in a jetpack

‘What Did We Miss?’ is our weekly comedy news segment. Every week Wills Maxwell Jr. gives a humorous report on the weird news stories that WWAY did not cover. This week’s stories are:

Japanese company, SkyDrive, has successfully tested their flying car.

Pilots at LAX reported seeing “a guy in a jetpack.”

World’s Oldest Ironman, Hiromu Inada is training for the next competition at the age of 87.

