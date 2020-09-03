Woman charged with stabbing man in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A woman has been charged for allegedly stabbing a man in Wilmington late Wednesday night.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Moore Plaza around 11:40 p.m. in reference to a stabbing.

Officers found a 53-year-old man suffering from a non-life threatening wound.

Police charged Akia Mills, 36, with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

She’s being held without bond at the New Hanover County Detention Center.