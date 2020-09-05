‘Jeopardy!’ season 37 premiere date announced

Los Angeles, CA (WWAY)– “Jeopardy!” is returning with all-new episodes on Monday, Sept. 14, and a socially distanced set, a new casting process and a new role for one of the show’s most well-known contestants.

One thing that won’t change? The host, longtime emcee Alex Trebek.

“I feel good, and I feel excited because once again ‘Jeopardy!’ has demonstrated that it’s at the forefront of television programming,” Trebek said in a news release. “I believe we are the first quiz show to come back on the air in the COVID-19 era. On a personal level, I’m excited because it gets me out of the house. It gives me something to do on a regular basis, and I was missing that.”

Ken Jennings, a 74-time champion and recently crowned “Jeopardy!” GOAT (Greatest Of All Time), will join the production this season as a consulting producer. The show says Jennings will “present his own special video categories, develop projects, assist with contestant outreach, and serve as a general ambassador for the show.”

