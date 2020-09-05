NC State resumes football practice after 8-day coronavirus break

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) — NC State football was back at practice Monday after an eight-day break because of a novel coronavirus cluster that showed up on the team.

Now, 17 days removed from the Wolfpack’s season opener, the only thing head coach Dave Doeren knows is that he can’t see around the corner.

“I’ve never been anywhere where you’re planning practices by the minute. I mean, we’re usually weeks out with what we want to do on the field,” he said.

There’s nothing a college football coach craves more than control. COVID-19 has entirely pulled that rug out from under the Pack’s head man.

