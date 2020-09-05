Phase 2.5 allows local trampoline park to reopen

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This Saturday, Flip N Fly’s doors are flying back open. The locally owned trampoline park opened in 2018, but like many other businesses, had to shut down at the beginning of the pandemic.

But after Governor Roy Cooper’s announcement that the state is moving into Phase 2.5, Flip N Fly owners Lauren and Paul McCallum opened the park’s doors for the first time in almost six months.

- Advertisement -

Some locals were cautiously supportive of the idea.

“Well, I think it’ll be good to have more things to do as long as businesses are taking the property safety precautions and people are abiding by those,” one Wilmington resident said.

The McCallums always dreamed of opening up a trampoline park, but with a pandemic raging they’re working harder than ever before to keep the park safe for everyone by:

cleaning all surfaces every 30 minutes

making sure visitors wear masks when not jumping

taking staff temperatures upon entering the building

and having staff fill out daily health surveys

“And so they’re all very, just hyper aware of what’s going on right now and trying to make sure they keep everybody safe,” says Jordan Hall, a shift leader at Flip n Fly.

According to Kim and Jim Burch, Lauren McCallum’s parents, the Flip n Fly family has an extra incentive to keep their building clean and their staff and customers safe.

“And they’ve had some special challenges, too, Lauren and her husband Paul, with their little girl,” says Burch. “She’s just turning three, day after tomorrow is her birthday, and they just found out June 2nd that she has Leukemia. (Through tears) So they’ve been fighting that as well. But being brave. Being brave, brave, brave. And they’re in the hospital now, because her counts are low, so.”

Flip n Fly is following the Governor’s orders strictly, even having their customers fill out new waivers before entering the building.

But even with having to open at reduced capacity, the McCallums are jumping for joy at the opportunity to give kids and their parents a little bounce of spirit.