Playgrounds reopen as North Carolina moves to Phase 2.5

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — This weekend, playgrounds reopened as North Carolina moved to Phase 2.5.

Due to the Coronavirus, playgrounds and other outdoor “high-touch” play areas have been off-limits for almost six months.

After a summer of closures and online schooling, kids and families flocked to Long Leaf Park Saturday.

“My baby, she’s so happy it’s open again because…she’s excited because the school is closed. Everything is closed,” said one parent as her daughter played on the monkey bars.

To prevent the spread of Covid 19, the CDC recommends: