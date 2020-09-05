Police identify body washed up on Caswell Beach

Caswell Beach, NC (WWAY) — Police have identified the man whose body washed up on Caswell Beach Friday, September 4.

Caswell Police say that the body of Jon Eden, 78, of Bozeman, Montana, was found early Friday morning on the Caswell Beach strand.

Police say that Eden was a frequent visitor to Caswell Beach but had no other known ties to Brunswick County.

The exact cause of Eden’s death has yet to be determined, as the autopsy is pending. WWAY will provide more updates on this story when they become available.