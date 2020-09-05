Reports of scammers pretending to be Holden Beach Police Department

Holden Beach, NC (WWAY) — The Holden Beach Police Department has received reports that scammers are spoofing its phone number in an attempt to collect money.

Some Holden Beach residents have notified Holden PD that they have gotten calls claiming to be from the police department asking for account numbers, social security numbers, and passwords.

Holden PD said in a statement today that they do “not call and ask for money. We will never threaten arrest or prosecution nor will we demand money in lieu of arrest or prosecution.”

Holden PD also urged residents to browse official government websites for contact information as a safety precaution against blindly trusting someone on the phone “representing themselves as a government agency or official.”