Two arrested in Whiteville robbery where victim was left in canal

Whiteville, NC (WWAY) — Two men have been arrested in connection with a vicious robbery that occurred in Whiteville on Friday, September 4.

The Whiteville Police Department arrested Eden Jacobs and Damakus McClinnham on Saturday, September 5 after an investigation sparked by a car fire uncovered new evidence in the beating and robbery of John Lewis Hall Sr., of Whiteville.

Hall, 80, was assaulted and robbed on Friday; his body was left lying in a canal east of Hallsboro for hours. Hall sustained severe head injuries in the assault.

On Saturday the Whiteville Police and Fire Departments responded to a car fire on West Hay Street near the Beautiful Light Inn. Fire marshals determined that the car was stolen from Hall. After an investigation, police identified and arrested Jacobs and McClinnham.

Jacobs and McClinnham have been charged with numerous felonies, including first degree kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, and larceny. They are both being held on $575,000 secured bonds.