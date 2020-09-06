Couple celebrate shared birthday in Walkertown

WALKERTOWN, NC (WWAY) — One Pender County community came together on Saturday to make a birthday surprise very special.

Marvin Walker is the oldest citizen in the community affectionately referred to by locals as “Walkertown”, a section of Walkertown road on the outskirts of Burgaw.

Many local residents lined up in their cars and drove past Marvin and his wife Linda around 3:00 on Saturday afternoon to celebrate Marvin’s 83rd birthday and Linda’s 75th. That’s right, this couple shares the same birthday.

The Walker’s say the parade was a welcome surprise, even as one family member says that Marvin is often the toast of the town.

“We came together to celebrate our eldest uncle, Marvin Walker,” Terrance Walker said. “We live in a community here in Walkertown, and he is our unofficial mayor.”

The love shown to the Walker’s on their birthdays was certainly appreciated.

“There’s no love like family love, and my family is showing us some love,” Linda Walker said. “I really appreciate it, and I appreciate everybody that came.”