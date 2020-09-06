Restaurants experience a slower Labor Day rush than normal

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — With a pandemic looming over Labor Day weekend, business owners are bound to see some differences this year.

And local favorite Savorez is no exception.

- Advertisement -

In the three years Savorez has been open, it’s won several awards in the breakfast, brunch, and Latin food categories. And though they’ve served a steady flow of customers over the past few months, the restaurant’s owner, Samuel Cahoon says Labor Day weeked has bee slower for everyone.

“I think the biggest difference is it’s just died off a little earlier, you know,” says Cahoon. “With the bars being closed and restaurants having to close at 11 or stop serving alcohol at 11 anyways, people have kind of called it a night a little bit earlier is what we’ve noticed.”

Cahoon says he and his staff are taking extra precautions, requiring masks until patrons sit down, keeping them socially distanced from other tables, and frequently cleaning dining and cooking spaces.

Though this Labor Day weekend isn’t as busy as the ones before, Cahoon says he’s grateful Savorez has such loyal customers that keep coming back for more.