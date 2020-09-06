Teen reported missing for second time in a week

LELAND, N.C. (WWAY) – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen for the second time in a week.
Kayden Marie Swindell, 15, was reported as missing on Saturday, September 5, 2020.
Swindell has brown eyes and brown/burgundy hair that is short on back and sides and long on top.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office said that she was last seen wearing a long sleeve burgundy shirt with “Pink” on the back and black leggings.
Earlier this week Swindell was reported as missing but was located safe, according to the BCSO Facebook. The sheriff’s office confirmed this is a second incident with the same individual.
“Anyone with information should contact Det. Reece at 910-664-4116 or call 911,” according to the post.