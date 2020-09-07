2 women, 3 children rescued when tubing trip goes awry on NC river

HICKORY, NC (WSOC) — Two women and three children are safe after they were rescued on a river in Hickory late Sunday night, state troopers said.
Authorities responded to the Henry Fork River at the Highway 321 overpass around 9 p.m.
Troopers said a mother, another woman and three children — ages 9, 11 and 13 — were tubing along the river when they got trapped.
One woman was able to climb to safety and call for help from a nearby Bojangles.
Channel 9′s Dave Faherty was at the scene when crews got two of the children to safety. He said firefighters used a ladder truck to lower rescuers 60 feet down to the river to pull the others up.