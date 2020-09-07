Labor Day provides short boost for Wilmington businesses

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Labor Day weekend has brought some relief to businesses around the Cape Fear, but many places say they are still well behind where they should be this time of year.

Businesses hit the hardest have been those that rely on a steady flow of people on the downtown streets, such as restaurants. Chap Wallace, the owner of Port City Cheese Steaks, says this year has been unlike any in the past.

“You can definitely tell it’s not what a normal Labor Day would be, as far as foot traffic throughout downtown,” Wallace said. “It’s been a struggle, but we’re just adapting and figuring out new ways to survive.”

Although downtown businesses have seen an increase in customers over the weekend, many say they need several more months of increases business to get revenue back to near normal.