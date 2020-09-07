Local runner completes virtual Boston Marathon at Wrightsville Beach

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–We may be a long way from Boston, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be part of the world famous Boston Marathon. It was canceled this year because of the coronavirus, but one Cape Fear area man didn’t let that stop him from taking part.

It wasn’t the streets of downtown Boston, but everything worked out just fine for Wilmington native Tracy McCullen on Monday. McCullen ran in the virtual 124th Boston Marathon this morning at Wrightsville Beach finishing in just under four and a half hours. He says he had his running sights set on 2020 for quite awhile.

“Well, I worked hard to qualify for the Boston about a year and a half ago, so I was going to make this happen,”says Wilmington marathon runner Tracy McCullen. “I was actually thinking for many years I’d love to run the Boston and the New York City Marathon in the year 2020.”

McCullen says while he would have loved to run in the actual race, there is something special about finishing a marathon in the comfort of his hometown.

“For me to be able to run the marathon right here at Wrightsville Beach over the looking the water, with this nice ocean breeze, was actually not so bad.”

Even in the grueling 26.2 mile race McCullen made time for a little fun towards the end.

“I decided to have fun with the last mile or the last 1.2 miles and run backwards,”says McCullen.

Believe it or not, this won’t be the last time you see McCullen running backwards this year. He has even bigger plans in the works for the month of December.

“I’ve decided to run 100 miles backwards, which is insane,” McCullen says. “I’m going to do it in 100 hours to raise $100,000 for the Community Boys and Girls Club. Specifically to build this very unique and amazing Track of Optimism and Field of Dreams.”

McCullen plans to begin that race on December 17th and finish up on December 20th. If you’re interested in donating to Tracy’s run you can visit his Facebook page.