NC florist donates, delivers flowers to nursing home residents during pandemic

DUNN, N.C. (WTVD) — Labor Day inside Jeffery’s Florist looks and sounds like a normal business day as manager Samantha Dupree fills orders.

This is just days after wrapping up what might be the largest order the flower shop has had in months: Project Not Forgotten.

- Advertisement -

“We have locals here who have family members in nursing homes and they were in here telling us how they haven’t seen their mother in months and months,” said Dupree. “They’re sitting there confused and don’t understand why no one can see them.”

Owner Jeff Surles came up with a bright idea to donate flowers to nursing home residents.

This effort took a community coming together and rallying around a vulnerable and sometimes lonely population. Kids in the community stepped in to lend a helping hand by using their talents.

Read more here.