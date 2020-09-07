UNCW keeps students, staff on campus despite increase in coronavirus cases

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many colleges in North Carolina have been forced to move to online-only due to the coronavirus, but UNC-Wilmington has managed to hold their numbers low enough to keep in-person classes.
The total number of faculty and students who have tested positive has been on the rise over the past week.
According to the UNCW data dashboard, more than 200 students have tested positive for the coronavirus. But on-campus classes remain for now.
Student Logan Harvey says he is confident UNCW has an effective plan in place to allow in-person learning to continue.
“I think we’re doing a good job and definitely taking things really seriously,” Harvey said. “There are signs everywhere around campus and they’re making sure you wear a mask in class. I think if they keep it up, I think we’ll definitely stay in this semester.”
The last day of class for UNCW students this semester is November 24.