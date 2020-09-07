Let it snow? In September? Wilmington stars as backdrop in new Christmas movie

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the Cape Fear.

It may still be summer, but parts of the area are already decorated for Christmas.

- Advertisement -

A new Hallmark Christmas movie title the USS Christmas is set to start filming around Wilmington tomorrow. So far, Colonial Drive, Borden Avenue and Brookwood Avenue have been announced as locations for the movie.

No premiere date has been released for the new movie, but be on the lookout for the locally filmed Hallmark movie this holiday season.