Wrightsville Beach sees plenty of visitors over Labor Day weekend

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, NC (WWAY)–The Labor Day weekend is officially coming to a close across the country and despite the pandemic one place that got plenty of visitors was a beach right here in the Cape Fear.

Parking lots were full early Monday morning at Wrightsville Beach as people took advantage of the nice weather and headed out to enjoy the final day of their holiday weekend.

- Advertisement -

One Wilmington resident said that while the beach was busy it never got overcrowded. That surprised her with Labor Day being known as the “unofficial end of summer”.

“So, it wasn’t as bad as I thought it was going to be,”says Wilmington resident Peyton Thomas. “I thought that the beach was just going to be packed. I went relatively early, but still early enough to where you’d think you’d see a lot of crowds, but it was actually pretty nice and spaced out.”

If you plan to head to Wrightsville Beach in the coming weeks you will still have to pay for parking. Free parking on the beach doesn’t begin until November 1st.