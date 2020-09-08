8-year-old boy afraid of law enforcement forms unexpected friendship

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WIS) — An 8-year-old boy who told his mom he was afraid of law enforcement has formed an unexpected friendship this week with a Kershaw County Deputy.
Ashton Williamson said her heart broke last week when her son, Gavin Williamson, said he was afraid to get pulled over by police. However, Williamson said she was determined to change that fear and with the help of one Kershaw County deputy, she did just that.
“I felt kind of scared, nervous, I was afraid,” Gavin Williamson said when he thought about the way he felt towards law enforcement before meeting Kershaw County Deputy Kerry Shelton last week.
“He said mommy I don’t want to get stopped because I’m scared I’m going to get shot,” Ashton Williamson said.
Williamson said they were driving in the car at the time. She said she told herself that the next police or deputy’s cruiser they drove by, she was going to pull over and have Gavin speak to the officer.
“To make sure that whenever he does get to the point of getting pulled over that he doesn’t have to be fearful,” Williamson said. “I can’t control what other officers do as he gets older, but I can start to make a difference now.”