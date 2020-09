BURGAW, NC (WWAY) — During a meeting of the Pender County Board of Education Tuesday evening, the board voted to rename Burgaw Elementary School to C.F. Pope Elementary.

The school was originally known as C.F. Pope High School. A petition from the community spearheaded the effort to restore the school’s original name.

The name change was approved unanimously by the board.

