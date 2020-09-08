Cash 5 delivers $100K jackpot to Onslow County man

JACKSONVILLE, NC (WWAY) — James Rogers of Jacksonville won the $100,000 jackpot in the Aug. 24 Cash 5 drawing.
Rogers bought his lucky $1 ticket from the Food Lion in the Branchwood Shopping Center in Jacksonville.
He claimed his prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state taxes, he took home $70,750.
Cash 5 is a statewide draw game that gives players the chance to win a jackpot every single night. Tickets cost $1 and players can buy tickets at most lottery retailers, through Online Play on the lottery’s website, or on the NC Lottery Official Mobile app.
Tuesday’s Cash 5 jackpot is $123,000.