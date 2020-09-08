Cyberattack against international firm impacts health system

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina hospital system says a cyberattack against an international software company includes a database breach which may have compromised personal information.

The Charlotte Observer reports Atrium Health posted a notice of the attack on its website saying some information, possibly including a person’s name, birth date and doctor’s name, was accessed when cybercriminals targeted Blackbaud, which is one of its vendors.

- Advertisement -

According to the hospital system, no medical records or information about medications or test results were compromised and no credit card or bank account information was stolen.