Cyberattack against international firm impacts health system

CHARLOTTE, NC (AP) — A North Carolina hospital system says a cyberattack against an international software company includes a database breach which may have compromised personal information.
The Charlotte Observer reports Atrium Health posted a notice of the attack on its website saying some information, possibly including a person’s name, birth date and doctor’s name, was accessed when cybercriminals targeted Blackbaud, which is one of its vendors.
According to the hospital system, no medical records or information about medications or test results were compromised and no credit card or bank account information was stolen.