Four Food Network chefs to appear at Glow Academy’s annual event

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A list of Food Network stars are set to be a part of the Girls Leadership Academy of Wilmington‘s annual fundraising event in 2021.

In a combination of virtual and in-person appearances, Chefs Emeril Lagasse, Guy Fieri, Tyler Florence, and Robert Irvine will share their signature culinary styles during a special event in January.

The event will happen on GLOW’s Wilmington campus where classrooms will be decorated and reset to host no more than 20 guests.

While Chef Robert Irvine will be on-campus, Chefs Lagasse, Fieri and Florence will be projected from their homes, test kitchens and restaurants via Zoom, introducing their recipes as guests are served during the four-course meal.

The food for the 2021 chef event will be prepared onsite under the direction of Chef Irvine and Pine Valley Market’s Christi Ferretti, who for the past three events has worked with the celebrity chefs to source local ingredients.

Each classroom/dining room will have a dedicated attendant to serve and clear each course which will be prepared onsite in GLOW Academy’s cafeteria and culinary lab.

Chef Robert Irvine will drop by classrooms to interacte with guests.

Emeril Lagasse hosted events in 2016, Giada De Laurentiis in 2017, Guy Fieri in 2018, Robert Irvine in 2019, and Tyler Florence in 2020.

The celebrity chef events reflect the career of GLOW Academy Founder Judy Girard, who was president of the Food Network from 1994 to 2004.

“We are delighted to continue our celebrity chef events and can only do so because these chefs fell in love with the school and what we’re doing here,” Girard said.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, January 23, 2021, at 7:00 p.m., with some sponsor events beginning earlier in the evening.

The event raises funds for GLOW Academy’s college bound curriculum.

Sponsorships are available from $5,000 to $50,000 with individual tables available for $3,000 each at a later date, not yet determined. For more information about sponsorships, contact GLOW Academy Development Director Sarah Brickels at sbrickels@glowacademy.net.