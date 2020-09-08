Hundreds of ballots accepted as N. Carolina begins voting

RALEIGH, NC (AP) — Hundreds of ballots have been accepted in North Carolina, making the Tar Heel State the first in the nation to kick off voting in the November general election.

As of Tuesday evening, county elections officials accepted 903 of the more than 606,000 ballots sent out to voters since Friday.

The GOP has historically done well in North Carolina mail voting, but this year the people asking for the ballots are not generally Republicans.

Democrats have requested more than 358,000 ballots, and independents more than 215,000, while only about 112,200 have so far been sought by Republicans.

