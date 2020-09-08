Man charged with stabbing SC police chief in the face with an ice pick

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) — A man accused of stabbing a South Carolina police chief in the face with an ice pick is in custody after a standoff with deputies.
Forrest Bowman was arrested shortly after 12:30 p.m. The SWAT team was seen bringing Bowman, who was naked and screaming, out of his trailer.
The incident happened just before 10 a.m. on West Church Street off Highway 52.
Berkeley County investigators said after stabbing Chief Franco Fuda under his left eye, Bowman ran to his mobile home and refused to come out. According to Fuda, Bowman told him that he was “going to die today.”
The SWAT team ordered Bowman to surrender several times. Deputies also sent a robot into the suspect’s trailer to get a look inside the home to determine where Bowman might have been hiding.
A short time later, they made entry into the home and brought him out. Authorities said Bowman was found hiding between a mattress and a wall.