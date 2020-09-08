Man tells police he ‘lost it’ and fatally shot his mother

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL (AP) — Police say a 29-year-old South Florida man shot his mother following an argument over orange juice, an air conditioner remote and the use of her car.

Luis Pages told police he “he lost it” during the Sunday evening argument and shot 59-year-old Miriam Gonzalez multiple times in their North Miami Beach home.

He’s charged with one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bond.

Pages told investigators he tried to shoot himself too, but was out of bullets. He then called 911. When an officer arrived Pages told him, “take me to jail.”