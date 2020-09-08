Museums, aquarium, other attractions announce reopening dates

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Many museums and family-friendly attractions in the Cape Fear have been closed for nearly six months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the state moves into Phase 2.5 on Friday, this allows them to welcome visitors again at limited capacity.

- Advertisement -

Several places including the Battleship North Carolina and the North Carolina Aquarium at Fort Fisher have announced their reopening dates.

The battleship will be back open starting Saturday, Sept. 5.

The aquarium will welcome visitors back on Monday, Sept. 14. Admission will be sold online only with tickets designated for specific hours.

Other places set to reopen soon include:

Moores Creek National Battlefield Visitor Center on Sept. 8

Museum of Coastal Carolina on Sept. 10

NC Maritime Museum at Southport on Sept. 10

NC Museum of Natural Sciences at Whiteville on Sept. 22

Cameron Arts Museum on Sept. 14.

Bellamy Mansion Museum on Sept. 11