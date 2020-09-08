Pet Pals: Two 8-month-old Yorkshire Terriers need a home

Two 8-month-old Yorkshire Terriers are in need of a new home.

Officer Stephen Watson with New Hanover County Animal Services introduced us to Scooby and his best friend Dobie, they are a bonded pair and came from the same house hold.

- Advertisement -

They are both described to be very sweet and are looking to be adopted together.

A meet and greet is required if you’d like to adopt her.

If you are interested in adopting a pet please call the New Hanover County Animal Services for more information.

County residents can adopt for $70.