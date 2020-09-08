Police ID man killed near Carolina Beach boardwalk

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach police have released the identity of a man who was shot near the boardwalk last week.

Police say the man was Devan James Massey, 27, of Pisgah Forest.

Police were dispatched to the parking lot of 1 Harper Ave. near the Hampton Inn & Suites just before 2 a.m. on Friday.

The 911 caller told police there was an unconscious man and people were providing life-saving measures in the parking lot. Police say officers on the scene saw the man had been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital but later died.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.