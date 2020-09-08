Red light camera malfunctions on Carolina Beach Rd., snaps photos of every car

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — If you’re out on the roads, you might notice something flashing on Carolina Beach Road in Wilmington. A red light camera is snapping photos of every car that drives through the intersection, even when the light is green.

A spokesman for the City of Wilmington confirms the camera at Southern Blvd. is malfunctioning, and says the contractor has been notified.

Until the light is fixed, violations will not be issued for people who do not run red lights.

The city says citations go through a three-step process before they are sent out.

Both the vendor and a city representative have to review and confirm a citation before it’s mailed.