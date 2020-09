SURF CITY, NC (WWAY) — Hundreds in the Cape Fear took to the Intracoastal Waterway showing support for President Donald Trump over the weekend.

Boats of all sizes lined up at the Surf City Bridge Saturday morning.

At one point, he says boats were lined up from the Surf City Bridge to the Sneads Ferry Bridge.

The boats traveled south to the tip of Topsail Island and returned back to Surf City.

Another Trump boat parade is planned for October 24 at noon in Surf City.