Wilmington PD uses obscure federal program to borrow military gear

WILMINGTON, NC (AP) — Police in Wilmington have been borrowing military surplus items such as generators and M-16 rifles from the Department of Defense.

The Wilmington StarNews reported Tuesday that the city’s police department is using an obscure federal program to get the equipment.

- Advertisement -

It’s been borrowing the gear for the past 16 years.

Wilmington police Capt. Rodney Dawson said that patrol officers are assigned M-16 rifles because those weapons exist on the street.

He said officers need to be prepared if confronted by a suspect armed with that kind of rifle.

Dawson added that the weapons cannot be used for crowd control or civil disturbances. The equipment is being lent out free of charge.