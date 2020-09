WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — A man was taken to the hospital Tuesday night, following a shooting in Wilmington.

Wilmington Police said around 8:10 p.m., officers responded to Hillcrest in reference to a shooting.

Police said a 44-year-old man was taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, and one person is in custody.

This is a developing story.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.