Actor Nick Cannon donates technology to Brigade Boys & Girls Club

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Brigade Boys & Girls Club in Wilmington recently received a big donation of laptops from Actor Nick Cannon.

The Nick Cannon Foundation in collaboration with Microsoft donated $12,000 worth of Microsoft Surface Pro Tablets and Microsoft Surface Pro Laptops.

The Nick Cannon Foundation’s mission is to provide skills & leadership development with a focus on entrepreneurship, college & career readiness, and motivating youth through multi-media platforms.

“I partnered with Microsoft and Boys & Girls Clubs in order to help young people of color recognize they too can help create the technology of the future!” Nick Cannon said.

Brigade recently opened full-day enrichment centers to support youth attending school virtually and say the donation couldn’t have come at a better time.

“Brigade’s mission is to ensure that all young people, especially those who need us most, reach their full potential as productive, caring and responsible citizens. The Nick Cannon Foundation is helping us make that possible because in today’s world technology is everything,” Angie Hill CEO, Brigade Boys & Girls Club said.

This collaboration between Brigade Boys & Girls Club and the Nick Cannon Foundation will allow youth in Wilmington to achieve academic success, especially during these times when school is ever-changing and the school year is uncertain.