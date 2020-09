WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW has identified another cluster of COVID-19 cases on campus.

The university has identified a cluster of five cases in Keystone Hall.

- Advertisement -

A “cluster” is defined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services as five or more cases that are deemed in close proximity by location and that occur within a 14-day period.

UNCW has recently identified other clusters in residence halls including at Belk, Cornerstone, Pelican, Graham-Hewlett, and Sandpiper halls.