Barr Evergreens to open pumpkin patch in Wilmington on Sept. 26

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The fall season is less than two weeks away and one sure sign of the new season is the opening of pumpkin patches.

Barr Evergreens, who sells pumpkins during the fall and Christmas trees during the holidays, will set up shop at the corner of Independence and Shipyard boulevards in Wilmington later this month.



The western NC-based business has been coming to the Cape Fear for more than 25 years.

Their lot is located at 2715 Shipyard Blvd. and they plan to open at 9 a.m. on Sept. 26 with pumpkins of all sizes available along with corn stalks.

Fall officially starts at 9:31 a.m. on Sept. 22.