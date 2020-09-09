Boil water advisory issued for parts of downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — CFPUA has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for customers at 201 and 205 North Front St. and 106 North Water St. as crews make emergency repairs to a leaking water main.

The advisory affects about 300 residential and 20 commercial customers.

Periods of low or no pressure in the water distribution system increase the potential for back siphonage and introduction of bacteria into the water system.

When under a boil water advisory, customers are asked to boil their water for one minute, then allow it to cool prior to consumption. They also may use another water source such as bottled water.

Consumption includes drinking, brushing teeth, making ice, food preparation, fruit and vegetable washing, pet consumption, and the preparation of baby formula. Customers do NOT need to boil water prior to using it for showering or bathing.

Before a boil water advisory is lifted, CFPUA lab staff test the water to ensure it is safe to drink.