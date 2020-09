CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Police Department is searching for a missing woman and they need your help finding her.

Shaylan Nicole Fisher, 20, was last seen on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the Pelican Lane beach access in Carolina Beach.

- Advertisement -

Fisher is described as 5’1”, 130 pounds with reddish-brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know any information, contact 911 or the Carolina Beach Police Department at (910) 458-2540.