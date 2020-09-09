Community on a mission to tell stories through murals in Carolina Beach

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Carolina Beach Mural Project is on a mission to cover the town in stories through art.

“You want to make sure that people understand the history and the culture of the beach town so it doesn’t get lost,” Mural Project Founder Maureen Lewis said. “And there’s not a better way to do that than tell stories on the walls.”

The mural project was one of the big topics discussed by town council at Tuesday night’s meeting.

During it, Mayor Pro-Tem Jay Healy recommended to move forward with a mural in front of Town Hall.

The art would be a 8’x16′ billboard, taking three weeks to paint. Healy said 43 residents have signed up to help paint the mural with the main artist.

The council approved the mural in a 4-to-1 vote with Councilman Steve Shuttleworth against moving forward.

“I like the idea of the art, I like the idea of the murals, but I think when you’re on public property and representing the town, it’s precarious at best,” Shuttleworth said.

The mural is inspired by a retro Carolina Beach postcard, but the artist would give it their own twist.

Lewis says they would include multiple skin colors, body shapes and sizes.

“Everyone will be represented on this postcard. So we’ll be welcoming everybody to Carolina Beach,” Lewis said.

The Veggie Wagon is next. The organization is searching for an artist to encompass the history of the building that went from surf shop, to bait shop and now The Veggie Wagon.

Entries are open and the committee will make the final decision on the winner.

Lewis says all artists are compensated for their work and anyone is welcome to submit entries, but local artists are awarded extra points.

The “Welcome to Carolina Beach” mural is expected to be unveiled in early-to-mid October and The Veggie Wagon mural is scheduled to be revealed at the end of October.

For more information on how to get involved or donate, visit here.