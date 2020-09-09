Man dies in North Carolina manufacturing facility accident

MEBANE, NC (AP) — A 50-year-old truck driver was fatally struck by another tractor-trailer as it backed into a loading dock at an equipment manufacturing facility.

Orange County officials said in a statement that Eugene Early McDowell IV died Tuesday at the scene of the accident at ABB Inc. in Mebane.

A witness told investigators that McDowell had backed his truck into the loading dock and gotten out, just as another truck backed in beside him and struck him.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Mebane Fire Department and Orange County EMS responded and attempted life-saving measures, but McDowell’s injuries were too severe. Authorities are investigating.