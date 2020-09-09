Man with toddler in car accused of selling heroin to undercover deputy

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The sheriff’s office says a Columbus County man with a toddler in the car sold drugs to an undercover deputy.

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office began a drug investigation in the Sandy Ridge community of Whiteville after getting numerous tips from the community.

During the investigation, deputies reportedly bought heroin from Christopher Scott Deans. The sheriff’s office says Deans had a toddler in the car with him during one of the transactions.

On Sunday, Christopher Scott Deans, 24, was arrested by Whiteville Police Department. He was charged with child abuse and several drug charges.

Deans received a $2,027,500 secured bond. He is being held at Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Law Enforcement Center.