NC cheerleader with Down syndrome to be featured on Times Square billboard

HICKORY, NC (WSOC) — The big personality of North Carolina’s Marlee Kale is ready for the Big Apple.
Each year, the National Down Syndrome Society chooses 500 photos to be featured in its annual video presentation, which kicks off Down Syndrome Awareness Month in October.
This year, Marlee’s photo was among those chosen.
“I’m going to eat popcorn,” she said.
Marlee and her family will be watching a livestream of the video presentation in Times Square from their home in Hickory.
“It’s just such an honor for her picture to be chosen over so many,” said Marlee’s mom, Leanne Hoke. “It just puts it out there that she’s able to do what everyone else is able to do.”
The 17-year-old has helped bring joy to others through cheerleading for more than 10 years. She’s been cheering on the St. Stephens High School junior varsity team for the last two seasons.